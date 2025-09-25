Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,211,839.35. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.33.

NYSE CAT opened at $470.50 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $485.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

