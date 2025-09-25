iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6%

EFA opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

