American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

