Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

