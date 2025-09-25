Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 26 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.07.

CRWD opened at $476.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.52. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $272.67 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of -400.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.76 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.69, for a total transaction of $5,730,672.09. Following the transaction, the president owned 399,116 shares in the company, valued at $197,837,810.04. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,066 shares of company stock worth $60,934,078. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

