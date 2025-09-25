Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30,110 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 316.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestment Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,503,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 399,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

