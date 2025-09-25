Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

