Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 5.8% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $51,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 252,736 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,581,000 after buying an additional 609,748 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

KMI stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

