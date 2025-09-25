ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASM International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

ASMIY stock opened at $588.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.15. ASM International has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $664.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.91.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.76). ASM International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.36%.The business had revenue of $979.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.88 million. ASM International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

