Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,808 Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.