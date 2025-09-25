Kentucky Trust Co Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.74.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.