EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.74.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA stock opened at $442.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.75 and its 200 day moving average is $311.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

