Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.75 and a 200 day moving average of $311.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

