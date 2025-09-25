EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $451,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $81,752,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $88,158,000 after buying an additional 511,418 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

