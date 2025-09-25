Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.8% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $742.51 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $939.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $736.05 and a 200-day moving average of $768.68. The stock has a market cap of $702.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

