LeConte Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

LeConte Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $201.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

