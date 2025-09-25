LeConte Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $742.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $939.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $736.05 and a 200 day moving average of $768.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

