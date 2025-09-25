Maseco LLP Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,791,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,300. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.2%

PSX opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.