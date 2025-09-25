Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $286.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

