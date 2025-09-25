Kennedy Investment Group Has $737,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Kennedy Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

