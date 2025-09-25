Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,935 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 0.5% of Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $105.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

