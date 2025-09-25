Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,783,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $323.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average is $290.67. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

