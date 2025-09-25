Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Sold by Tassel Capital Management Inc.

Tassel Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 11.5% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tassel Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.