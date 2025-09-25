iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,356.3% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IWD opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.31 and a 200-day moving average of $191.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

