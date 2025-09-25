Global Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Global Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.