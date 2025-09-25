Global Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Global Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
