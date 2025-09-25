Exeter Financial LLC Sells 4,773 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Waste Management by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

WM stock opened at $219.48 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average is $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

