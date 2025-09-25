Meridian Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.19 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

