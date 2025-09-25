Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.60 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

