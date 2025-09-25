Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

