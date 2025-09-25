Meridian Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Meridian Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOO opened at $609.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $615.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

