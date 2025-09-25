Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

