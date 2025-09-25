8,961 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBCG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBCG stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $50.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

