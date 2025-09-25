Plancorp LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $267.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.