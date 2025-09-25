First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 918033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,240,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,194,000 after buying an additional 205,514 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

