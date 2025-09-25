First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.17 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 918033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
