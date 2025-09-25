T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 572928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

