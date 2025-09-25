Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $48,384,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $178.21 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.