Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $23.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

