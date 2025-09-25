First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Acquired by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

