Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,449 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock worth $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $308.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

