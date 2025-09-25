MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HZO. Wall Street Zen lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MarineMax Price Performance

HZO opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $557.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.67). MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $657.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 115.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 383,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,432,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 345,833 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 444,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 734,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 225,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 843,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

