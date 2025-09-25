Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,493 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
