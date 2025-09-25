Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-4.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.1 billion.

Cintas Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CTAS opened at $200.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. Cintas has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 502,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 892,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,473,000 after buying an additional 153,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 501,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,708,000 after buying an additional 115,454 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas by 275.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 314,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

