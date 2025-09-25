City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHCO. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of City stock opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. City has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%.The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 305 shares of company stock valued at $38,750. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of City by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of City by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in City by 28.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 28.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

