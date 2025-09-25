Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MBCN opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.45. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 650.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter worth about $155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 3,024.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

