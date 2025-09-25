MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:MP opened at $71.16 on Monday. MP Materials has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 2.32.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MP Materials by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MP Materials by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.