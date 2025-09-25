Worthington Steel, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.
Worthington Steel Price Performance
WS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.89.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Worthington Steel’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
