Worthington Steel, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WS)

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

WS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.89.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Worthington Steel’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 227.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 110.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 114,851 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 1,317.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the first quarter worth $8,901,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 16.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

