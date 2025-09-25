Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of EXK opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

