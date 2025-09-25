Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,425,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Shares of IT stock opened at $262.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

