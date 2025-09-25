BNP Paribas Upgrades Shell (NYSE:SHEL) to “Strong-Buy”

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shell has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shell will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

