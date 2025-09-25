First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2889 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CARZ opened at $72.65 on Thursday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

